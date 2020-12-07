In the latest trading session, 1,091,481 Duluth Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:DLTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.86 changing hands around -$0.08 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $389.34 Million. DLTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.87% off its 52-week high of $17.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.22% up since then. When we look at Duluth Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 608.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 360.53 Million.

Analysts give the Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DLTH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Duluth Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.72.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) trade information

Although DLTH has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.06- on Monday, Nov 30 added 21.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DLTH’s forecast low is $14 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +85.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Duluth Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +55.64% over the past 6 months, a -8.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -21.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Duluth Holdings Inc. will drop -4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $275.23 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Duluth Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $132.21 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $259.65 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Duluth Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.44% of Duluth Holdings Inc. shares while 29.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.63%. There are 124 institutions holding the Duluth Holdings Inc. stock share, with Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.56% of the shares, roughly 1.05 Million DLTH shares worth $12.82 Million.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.95% or 867.5 Thousand shares worth $10.6 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 344515 shares estimated at $4.21 Million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 311.56 Thousand shares worth around $3.81 Million.

