In the latest trading session, 1,054,963 Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:IMH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.69 changing hands around $0.3 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.11 Million. IMH’s current price is a discount, trading about -191.82% off its 52-week high of $7.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 59.11% up since then. When we look at Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 317.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.74 Million.

Analysts give the Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IMH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) trade information

Instantly IMH is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 12.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.99-1 on Friday, Dec 04 added 10.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.49%, with the 5-day performance at 0.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) is 0.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 65.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, meaning bulls need an upside of 420.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMH’s forecast low is $14 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +420.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 420.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 94.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4% per year.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.94% of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. shares while 15.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.47%. There are 40 institutions holding the Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. stock share, with HighTower Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.95% of the shares, roughly 837.77 Thousand IMH shares worth $1.06 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.11% or 448.74 Thousand shares worth $569.9 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 244016 shares estimated at $309.9 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 181.06 Thousand shares worth around $229.94 Thousand.

