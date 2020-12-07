In the latest trading session, 76,551,458 HEXO Corp.(NYSE:HEXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.08 changing hands around -$0.09 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $514.77 Million. HEXO’s current price is a discount, trading about -112.96% off its 52-week high of $2.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.346, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.96% up since then. When we look at HEXO Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 77.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.33 Million.

Analysts give the HEXO Corp. (HEXO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended HEXO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Although HEXO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -7.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.33 on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 18.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is 0.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -30.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HEXO’s forecast low is $0.45 with $1.31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -58.33% for it to hit the projected low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for HEXO Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.38% of HEXO Corp. shares while 10.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.62%. There are 112 institutions holding the HEXO Corp. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.32% of the shares, roughly 35.38 Million HEXO shares worth $23.32 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 1.18 Million shares worth $774.57 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 35381048 shares estimated at $23.32 Million under it, the former controlled 7.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 1.31 Million shares worth around $793.16 Thousand.

