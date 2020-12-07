In the latest trading session, 6,089,186 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV(NASDAQ:HCAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.45 changing hands around $1.28 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $501.78 Million. HCAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.73% off its 52-week high of $14.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.21, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.52% up since then. When we look at Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 Million.

Analysts give the Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HCAC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) trade information

Instantly HCAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.49- on Monday, Nov 30 added 7.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.75% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares while 53.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.13%. There are 74 institutions holding the Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.9% of the shares, roughly 3.25 Million HCAC shares worth $36.21 Million.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.83% or 1.74 Million shares worth $19.35 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. With 87770 shares estimated at $977.76 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 83.81 Thousand shares worth around $933.6 Thousand.

