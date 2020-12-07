In the latest trading session, 1,129,185 Golden Minerals Company(NYSE:AUMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.58 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $87.82 Million. AUMN’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.9% off its 52-week high of $0.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the current value is an impressive 77.59% up since then. When we look at Golden Minerals Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Analysts give the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AUMN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Golden Minerals Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) trade information

Instantly AUMN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.6199 on Thursday, Dec 03 added 6.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.87%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) is 0.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUMN’s forecast low is $0.95 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +72.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 63.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Golden Minerals Company earnings to decrease by -157.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Golden Minerals Company shares while 30.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.43%. There are 40 institutions holding the Golden Minerals Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 1.29 Million AUMN shares worth $542.21 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 1.1 Million shares worth $464.02 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 799972 shares estimated at $335.99 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 648.42 Thousand shares worth around $272.33 Thousand.

