Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) has announced the results of phase 2 eryaspase study in LG patients, headed by the Nordic Organization of Hematology and Pediatric Oncology (NOPHO), revealed yesterday by Dr. Line StensigLynggaard at the annual meeting of the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH). The data will be commented on by Birgitte Klug Albertsen, Associate Professor at Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark.

A phase 2 NOR-GRASPALL-2016 study examined the safety and pharmacological profile of eryaspase in ALL patients who experienced pegylated asparaginase hypersensitivity. The NOPHO research was performed across 21 clinical sites in the Scandinavian and Baltic countries and involved 55 patients being recruited. The function and protection of the enzyme asparaginase were the main objectives of the research. Both goals have been accomplished.

In 54 out of 55 treated patients, eryaspase demonstrated sustained enzymatic activity of asparaginase above the threshold of >100 U/L at minimum levels 14 days after the first administration.

When paired with chemotherapy, Eryaspase was generally well tolerated, and almost all patients were able to receive the intended doses of asparaginase (median of 5 doses per patient). Of the 55 patients, only 2 had a serious allergic reaction, and eryaspase therapy was stopped.

Erytech Pharma (ERYP) is a biopharmaceutical company in the clinical stage that develops innovative red blood cell-dependent therapies to treat cancer and orphan diseases. ERYTECH is building a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with substantial unmet medical needs by focusing on its patented ERYCAPS platform, a new technology enabling drug encapsulation in red blood cells.