In the latest trading session, 2,495,288 Enerplus Corporation(NYSE:ERF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.95 changing hands around $0.23 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $650.36 Million. ERF’s current price is a discount, trading about -149.15% off its 52-week high of $7.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 61.02% up since then. When we look at Enerplus Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 Million.

Analysts give the Enerplus Corporation (ERF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ERF as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Enerplus Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ERF’s forecast low is $1.91 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +103.39% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -35.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enerplus Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -17.83% over the past 6 months, a -107.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -21.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enerplus Corporation will drop -8.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $241.79 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Enerplus Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 01, 2018 will be $248.05 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $224.62 Million and $202.79 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Enerplus Corporation earnings to decrease by -173.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ERF Dividends

The 3.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 3.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.67% per year.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Enerplus Corporation shares while 56.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.15%. There are 199 institutions holding the Enerplus Corporation stock share, with Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.53% of the shares, roughly 21.21 Million ERF shares worth $39.45 Million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.5% or 16.68 Million shares worth $31.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 3882530 shares estimated at $9.63 Million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 1.88 Million shares worth around $4.65 Million.

