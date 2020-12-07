In the latest trading session, 1,399,299 DouYu International Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:DOYU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.01 changing hands around $0.03 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.87 Billion. DOYU’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.63% off its 52-week high of $17.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.11, which suggests the current value is an impressive 49.13% up since then. When we look at DouYu International Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.19 Million.

Analysts give the DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended DOYU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Instantly DOYU is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.35- on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 10.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.42%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $404.2 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that DouYu International Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $425.99 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $294.77 Million and $325.14 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for DouYu International Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 104.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.31% per year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.75% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares while 18.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.67%. There are 133 institutions holding the DouYu International Holdings Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.08% of the shares, roughly 9.78 Million DOYU shares worth $129.26 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.69% or 5.36 Million shares worth $70.83 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Central Investment Port-Communication Services Central Fd. With 2021028 shares estimated at $26.7 Million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Central Investment Port-Communication Services Central Fd held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 1.95 Million shares worth around $22.5 Million.

