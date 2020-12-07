In the latest trading session, 1,411,603 DCP Midstream, LP(NYSE:DCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.31 changing hands around $1.68 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.23 Billion. DCP’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.3% off its 52-week high of $26.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 89.17% up since then. When we look at DCP Midstream, LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Analysts give the DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended DCP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DCP Midstream, LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

Instantly DCP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 9.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $20.47- on Friday, Dec 04 added 0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) is 0.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.11, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DCP’s forecast low is $12.5 with $21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +3.4% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -38.45% for it to hit the projected low.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DCP Midstream, LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +25.22% over the past 6 months, a 57.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DCP Midstream, LP will rise +725%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 115.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.43 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that DCP Midstream, LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $2.63 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.93 Billion and $1.66 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.8%. The 2020 estimates are for DCP Midstream, LP earnings to decrease by -272.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.97% per year.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream, LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 09 – February 15, 2021. The 8.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 8.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 12.65% per year.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.91% of DCP Midstream, LP shares while 27.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.45%. There are 127 institutions holding the DCP Midstream, LP stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.2% of the shares, roughly 10.83 Million DCP shares worth $121.02 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.83% or 10.06 Million shares worth $112.33 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. With 10528207 shares estimated at $133.39 Million under it, the former controlled 5.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 5.93 Million shares worth around $75.09 Million.

