In the latest trading session, 4,276,046 Crescent Point Energy Corp.(NYSE:CPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.09 changing hands around $0.2 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.1 Billion. CPG’s current price is a discount, trading about -131.58% off its 52-week high of $4.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 75.6% up since then. When we look at Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.2 Million.

Analysts give the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended CPG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Instantly CPG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.12-1 on Friday, Dec 04 added 1.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is 0.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.06, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPG’s forecast low is $1.15 with $2.72 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -44.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Crescent Point Energy Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4.57% over the past 6 months, a -748.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -21.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Crescent Point Energy Corp. will drop -100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -108.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $658.64 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 01, 2018 will be $657.27 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $621.41 Million and $549.08 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.01%. The 2020 estimates are for Crescent Point Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 111.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CPG Dividends

The 0.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.3% per year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares while 35.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.67%. There are 181 institutions holding the Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.34% of the shares, roughly 28.31 Million CPG shares worth $34.54 Million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.96% or 15.68 Million shares worth $19.12 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 12317000 shares estimated at $18.97 Million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 9.21 Million shares worth around $14.18 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored