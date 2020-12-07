In the latest trading session, 2,540,537 Ur-Energy Inc.(NYSE:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.6 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $100.22 Million. URG’s current price is a discount, trading about -20% off its 52-week high of $0.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 492.56 Million.

Analysts give the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended URG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) trade information

Instantly URG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 11.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.61 on Friday, Dec 04 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) is 0.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, URG’s forecast low is $0.9 with $1.3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +116.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 50% for it to hit the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5%. The 2020 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -276%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35% per year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.26% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 17.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.95%. There are 39 institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.45% of the shares, roughly 5.86 Million URG shares worth $2.81 Million.

CQS (US), LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.11% or 5.28 Million shares worth $2.53 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 4610759 shares estimated at $2.21 Million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 2.35 Million shares worth around $1.07 Million.

