In the latest trading session, 1,168,532 Ceragon Networks Ltd.(NASDAQ:CRNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.24 changing hands around $0.25 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $262.89 Million. CRNT’s current price is a discount, trading about 0% off its 52-week high of $3.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the current value is an impressive 69.44% up since then. When we look at Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 955.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 396.97 Million.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ceragon Networks Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +40.87% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ceragon Networks Ltd. will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.12 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $67.3 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $71.26 Million and $55.87 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Ceragon Networks Ltd. earnings to decrease by -110.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.32% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares while 12.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.13%. There are 49 institutions holding the Ceragon Networks Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.9% of the shares, roughly 3.15 Million CRNT shares worth $7.84 Million.

Norges Bank Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.74% or 2.21 Million shares worth $4.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2019.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Royce Opportunity Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. With 547916 shares estimated at $1.36 Million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 505.71 Thousand shares worth around $1.32 Million.

