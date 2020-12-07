In the latest trading session, 4,697,805 BEST Inc.(NYSE:BEST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.76 changing hands around -$0.09 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.08 Billion. BEST’s current price is a discount, trading about -136.96% off its 52-week high of $6.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.46, which suggests the current value is an impressive 10.87% up since then. When we look at BEST Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 Million.

Analysts give the BEST Inc. (BEST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BEST as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. BEST Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Although BEST has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.09-1 on Monday, Nov 30 added 10.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.5%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.39 days.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BEST Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -48.79% over the past 6 months, a 1675% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BEST Inc. will drop -533.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.65 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BEST Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.14 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.54 Billion and $780.07 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.5%. The 2020 estimates are for BEST Inc. earnings to increase by 60.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.61% of BEST Inc. shares while 35.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.45%. There are 165 institutions holding the BEST Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.28% of the shares, roughly 13.23 Million BEST shares worth $39.69 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.03% or 10.1 Million shares worth $30.31 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 3757927 shares estimated at $15.82 Million under it, the former controlled 1.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 3.13 Million shares worth around $13.16 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored