In the latest trading session, 1,400,524 Cortexyme, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.54 changing hands around -$9.41 or -0.2% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.14 Billion. CRTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.59% off its 52-week high of $73.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.03, which suggests the current value is an impressive 27.27% up since then. When we look at Cortexyme, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 339.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 138.31 Million.

Analysts give the Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CRTX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cortexyme, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.71.

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) trade information

Although CRTX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -19.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $51.82- on Monday, Nov 30 added 25.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 117.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRTX’s forecast low is $14 with $213 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +452.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -63.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Cortexyme, Inc. earnings to decrease by -305.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.3% per year.

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.67% of Cortexyme, Inc. shares while 55.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.4%. There are 129 institutions holding the Cortexyme, Inc. stock share, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.58% of the shares, roughly 3.41 Million CRTX shares worth $170.74 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.83% or 2.61 Million shares worth $130.29 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 2353382 shares estimated at $117.67 Million under it, the former controlled 7.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 6.66% of the shares, roughly 1.96 Million shares worth around $98.22 Million.

