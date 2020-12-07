In the latest trading session, 1,146,724 Cohu, Inc.(NASDAQ:COHU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.49 changing hands around $3.52 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.62 Billion. COHU’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.62% off its 52-week high of $38.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.89, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.9% up since then. When we look at Cohu, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 811.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 316.03 Million.

Analysts give the Cohu, Inc. (COHU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended COHU as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cohu, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.59.

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) trade information

Instantly COHU is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $38.73- on Friday, Dec 04 added 0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.68%, with the 5-day performance at 0.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) is 0.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 766.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COHU’s forecast low is $36 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.9% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $197.76 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Cohu, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $207.19 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $142.01 Million and $138.92 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Cohu, Inc. earnings to decrease by -64.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.62% of Cohu, Inc. shares while 91.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.3%. There are 224 institutions holding the Cohu, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.82% of the shares, roughly 6.22 Million COHU shares worth $106.85 Million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.44% or 2.7 Million shares worth $46.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. With 2563895 shares estimated at $55.71 Million under it, the former controlled 6.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held about 3.1% of the shares, roughly 1.3 Million shares worth around $24.5 Million.

