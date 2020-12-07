In the latest trading session, 4,350,342 Cloudera, Inc.(NYSE:CLDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.2. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.97 changing hands around -$0.44 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.74 Billion. CLDR’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.63% off its 52-week high of $14.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 60.23% up since then. When we look at Cloudera, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.92 Million.

Analysts give the Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CLDR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cloudera, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) trade information

Although CLDR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.50- on Friday, Dec 04 added 10.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLDR’s forecast low is $12 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +67.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cloudera, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +22.75% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cloudera, Inc. will rise +175%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220.15 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Cloudera, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $223.56 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $211.72 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Cloudera, Inc. earnings to increase by 0.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.86% of Cloudera, Inc. shares while 79.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.39%. There are 366 institutions holding the Cloudera, Inc. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.74% of the shares, roughly 52.33 Million CLDR shares worth $569.85 Million.

Intel Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.34% or 26.07 Million shares worth $283.86 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund. With 8220000 shares estimated at $92.64 Million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 6.84 Million shares worth around $74.44 Million.

