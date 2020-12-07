In the latest trading session, 1,513,130 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.6. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.55 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $724.28 Million. CCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -100% off its 52-week high of $3.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.77% up since then. When we look at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 Million.

Analysts give the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CCO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Instantly CCO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.64 on Thursday, Dec 03 added 5.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is 0.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CCO’s forecast low is $1 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +93.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -35.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -1.9% over the past 6 months, a 59.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -21.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will drop -400%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $494.93 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $468.41 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $745.23 Million and $550.81 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.88%. The 2020 estimates are for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1% per year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. shares while 94.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.42%. There are 187 institutions holding the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 22.44% of the shares, roughly 104.87 Million CCO shares worth $104.87 Million.

Mason Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 35.83 Million shares worth $35.83 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were PIMCO Income Fd and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund. With 50679773 shares estimated at $50.68 Million under it, the former controlled 10.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund held about 3.77% of the shares, roughly 17.62 Million shares worth around $17.62 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored