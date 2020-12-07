In the latest trading session, 3,152,445 Cenovus Energy Inc.(NYSE:CVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.66 changing hands around $0.01 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.89 Billion. CVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.87% off its 52-week high of $10.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the current value is an impressive 75.09% up since then. When we look at Cenovus Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.62 Million.

Analysts give the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CVE as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Instantly CVE is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.68-1 on Friday, Dec 04 added 1.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is 0.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.6, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVE’s forecast low is $3.06 with $8.44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -45.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cenovus Energy Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -2.25% over the past 6 months, a -542.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -20.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cenovus Energy Inc. will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -78.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.57 Billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cenovus Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 01, 2018 will be $3.53 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.04 Billion and $3.18 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Cenovus Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 175.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.44% per year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.07% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares while 65.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.68%. There are 411 institutions holding the Cenovus Energy Inc. stock share, with ConocoPhillips the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.93% of the shares, roughly 208Million CVE shares worth $809.12 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.2% or 113Million shares worth $439.56 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Europacific Growth Fund and Oakmark International Fund. With 69656045 shares estimated at $270.96 Million under it, the former controlled 5.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund held about 5.39% of the shares, roughly 66.29 Million shares worth around $257.85 Million.

