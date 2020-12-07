In the latest trading session, 7,788,028 Canopy Growth Corporation(NASDAQ:CGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.59 changing hands around -$0.04 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.55 Billion. CGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.25% off its 52-week high of $29.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.52% up since then. When we look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.8 Million.

Analysts give the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended CGC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.72, meaning bulls need a downside of -27.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGC’s forecast low is $13.5 with $32.41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -52.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Canopy Growth Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.04% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares while 12.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.02%. There are 482 institutions holding the Canopy Growth Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.76% of the shares, roughly 6.54 Million CGC shares worth $93.7 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.8% or 2.98 Million shares worth $42.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. With 3661077 shares estimated at $66.92 Million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held about 0.7% of the shares, roughly 2.62 Million shares worth around $37.48 Million.

