In the latest trading session, 2,781,416 Brickell Biotech, Inc.(NASDAQ:BBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.7 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.38 Million. BBI’s current price is a discount, trading about -468.57% off its 52-week high of $3.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the current value is an impressive 32.86% up since then. When we look at Brickell Biotech, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 Million.

Analysts give the Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BBI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Brickell Biotech, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

Instantly BBI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.71 on Friday, Dec 04 added 1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) is 0.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 263.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 123.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 685.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBI’s forecast low is $5 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +757.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 614.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Brickell Biotech, Inc. earnings to increase by 13.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.08% of Brickell Biotech, Inc. shares while 10.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.76%. There are 26 institutions holding the Brickell Biotech, Inc. stock share, with Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.78% of the shares, roughly 950.91 Thousand BBI shares worth $858.76 Thousand.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.35% or 721.89 Thousand shares worth $651.94 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 521199 shares estimated at $470.69 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 104.31 Thousand shares worth around $94.2 Thousand.

