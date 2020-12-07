In the latest trading session, 3,142,595 BioNTech SE(NASDAQ:BNTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $120 changing hands around $1.32 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.89 Billion. BNTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.78% off its 52-week high of $128.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 79.17% up since then. When we look at BioNTech SE’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 Million.

Analysts give the BioNTech SE (BNTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BNTX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BioNTech SE’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Instantly BNTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $128.13 on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 6.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioNTech SE share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +146% over the past 6 months, a 106.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioNTech SE will rise +144.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 793.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 311.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $307.65 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BioNTech SE’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $755.95 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.14 Million and $33.02 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 888%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2189.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for BioNTech SE earnings to decrease by -300.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of BioNTech SE shares while 10.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.55%. There are 205 institutions holding the BioNTech SE stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 34.11% of the shares, roughly 4.5 Million BNTX shares worth $311.73 Million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 31.25% or 4.13 Million shares worth $285.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 2028836 shares estimated at $140.46 Million under it, the former controlled 15.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 12.97% of the shares, roughly 1.71 Million shares worth around $118.48 Million.

