In the latest trading session, 2,089,553 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.(NASDAQ:BVXV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.89 changing hands around $0.26 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.15 Million. BVXV’s current price is a discount, trading about -1493.83% off its 52-week high of $62. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.35, which suggests the current value is an impressive 39.59% up since then. When we look at BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 429.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 Million.

Analysts give the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BVXV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

Instantly BVXV is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 7.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.61-1 on Monday, Dec 07 added 14.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) is 0.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 325.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 322.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, meaning bulls need an upside of 671.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BVXV’s forecast low is $30 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +671.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 671.21% for it to hit the projected low.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19%. The 2020 estimates are for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings to increase by 0.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.1% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares while 4.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.61%. There are 21 institutions holding the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock share, with Ibex Investors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.8% of the shares, roughly 322.41 Thousand BVXV shares worth $12.6 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 48.67 Thousand shares worth $1.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. With 27553 shares estimated at $943.14 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 13.37 Thousand shares worth around $40.11 Thousand.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored