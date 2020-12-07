In the latest trading session, 2,357,834 Artelo Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.6 changing hands around -$0.02 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.12 Million. ARTL’s current price is a discount, trading about -637.17% off its 52-week high of $4.423. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.451, which suggests the current value is an impressive 24.83% up since then. When we look at Artelo Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2Million.

Analysts give the Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARTL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Artelo Biosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Although ARTL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.67 on Thursday, Dec 03 added 9.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 561.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 280.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 1233.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARTL’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1233.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

