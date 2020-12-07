In the latest trading session, 1,397,840 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.42 changing hands around -$4.23 or -0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.12 Billion. ALLO’s current price is a discount, trading about -86.95% off its 52-week high of $55. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.43, which suggests the current value is an impressive 40.75% up since then. When we look at Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 494.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 696.15 Million.

Analysts give the Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ALLO as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Although ALLO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -12.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $33.86- on Friday, Dec 04 added 14.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALLO’s forecast low is $33 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +137.93% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1% per year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.7% of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 61.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.02%. There are 247 institutions holding the Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.34% of the shares, roughly 18.72 Million ALLO shares worth $705.79 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.99% or 12.62 Million shares worth $475.82 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 13228399 shares estimated at $498.84 Million under it, the former controlled 9.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 3.77 Million shares worth around $142.19 Million.

