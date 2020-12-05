In last trading session, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw 400,526 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.99 trading at $0.59 or 1.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.52 Billion. That closing price of ZYME’s stock is at a discount of -1.93% from its 52-week high price of $56.05 and is indicating a premium of 63.03% from its 52-week low price of $20.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 468.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 458.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.67 in the current quarter.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.08%, in the last five days ZYME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $56.05- price level, adding 1.89% to its value on the day. Zymeworks Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.29% in past 5-day. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) showed a performance of 30.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.32 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $54.42 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -1.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +27.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.62% for stock’s current value.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zymeworks Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +50.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.48% while that of industry is 14.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -4.7% in the current quarter and calculating -1.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -55.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -204.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 178 institutions for Zymeworks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at ZYME for having 4.4 Million shares of worth $205Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 3.42 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $159.4 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 867545 shares of worth $40.41 Million or 1.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 709.2 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $33.03 Million in the company or a holder of 1.55% of company’s stock.

