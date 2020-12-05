In last trading session, Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) saw 750,356 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.36 trading at $0.16 or 0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.26 Billion. That closing price of RDFN’s stock is at a discount of -9.64% from its 52-week high price of $56.31 and is indicating a premium of 81.25% from its 52-week low price of $9.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Redfin Corporation (RDFN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.31%, in the last five days RDFN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $52.35- price level, adding 1.89% to its value on the day. Redfin Corporation’s shares saw a change of 142.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.33% in past 5-day. Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) showed a performance of 8.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.38 Million shares which calculate 4.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -4.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +26.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -45.48% for stock’s current value.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Redfin Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +46.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -57.95% while that of industry is -22.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 150% in the current quarter and calculating 26.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $232.68 Million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $218.07 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $233.19 Million and $191Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -0.2% while estimating it to be 14.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -80.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 360 institutions for Redfin Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RDFN for having 12.64 Million shares of worth $630.93 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 12.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 8.39 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $419.14 Million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3862658 shares of worth $160.61 Million or 3.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.25 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $135.25 Million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.

