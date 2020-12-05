In last trading session, Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) saw 812,211 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at -$0.03 or -2.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $262.19 Million. That closing price of GAU’s stock is at a discount of -82.76% from its 52-week high price of $2.12 and is indicating a premium of 51.72% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 961.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.52%, in the last five days GAU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $1.23 price level, adding 5.69% to its value on the day. Galiano Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.65% in past 5-day. Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) showed a performance of -12.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 869.42 Million shares which calculate 690.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.77 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.84. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +144.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 52.59% for stock’s current value.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63 institutions for Galiano Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ruffer LLP is the top institutional holder at GAU for having 27.01 Million shares of worth $37.28 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 12.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sun Valley Gold LLC, which was holding about 23.72 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.73 Million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9572375 shares of worth $18Million or 4.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 793.58 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.49 Million in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.

