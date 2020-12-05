In last trading session, Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) saw 371,395 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.09 Million. That closing price of SALM’s stock is at a discount of -140.37% from its 52-week high price of $2.62 and is indicating a premium of 40.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 371.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing 0%, in the last five days SALM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 3.54% to its value on the day. Salem Media Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.54% in past 5-day. Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) showed a performance of 30.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.43 Million shares which calculate 1.18 days to cover the short interests.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Salem Media Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -6.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 606.67% while that of industry is 4.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 137.5% in the current quarter and calculating 93.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -7.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $62.4 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $64.63 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -3.5%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -761.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36 institutions for Salem Media Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gamco Investors Inc is the top institutional holder at SALM for having 369.7 Thousand shares of worth $338.53 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 339.56 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $310.93 Thousand.

On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 345000 shares of worth $315.92 Thousand or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 220.21 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $201.65 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored