In last trading session, Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw 588,695 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.41 trading at $0.07 or 5.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.06 Million. That closing price of SYPR’s stock is at a discount of -52.48% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 61.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 333.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 885.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.22%, in the last five days SYPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $1.63 price level, adding 13.5% to its value on the day. Sypris Solutions, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 80.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.44% in past 5-day. Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) showed a performance of 20.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54.5 Million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.25 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -11.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -11.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.35% for stock’s current value.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.7 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2020. Company posted $19.56 Million and $25Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.8% while estimating it to be -20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17 institutions for Sypris Solutions, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SYPR for having 850.41 Thousand shares of worth $943.95 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 126.41 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $140.31 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 86639 shares of worth $96.17 Thousand or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 84.4 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $93.69 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.4% of company’s stock.

