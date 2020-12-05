In last trading session, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) saw 637,769 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.07 trading at -$0.06 or -5.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.32 Million. That closing price of STAF’s stock is at a discount of -212.15% from its 52-week high price of $3.34 and is indicating a premium of 73.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 673.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.49 in the current quarter.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.31%, in the last five days STAF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $1.2 price level, adding 10.83% to its value on the day. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.55% in past 5-day. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) showed a performance of -5.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67.3 Million shares which calculate 19.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 133.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +133.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 133.64% for stock’s current value.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +19.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -28.57% while that of industry is -31.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 502.7% in the current quarter and calculating 92.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -26.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $53.17 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $57.87 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $63.83 Million and $66.26 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -16.7% while estimating it to be -12.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 11 and November 11, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 6.59%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.36% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at STAF for having 104.13 Thousand shares of worth $63.06 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 41.65 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.91 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 32301 shares of worth $19.56 Thousand or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.04 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.8 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.

