In last trading session, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw 459,212 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.19 trading at -$0.06 or -4.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.82 Million. That closing price of RWLK’s stock is at a discount of -127.73% from its 52-week high price of $2.71 and is indicating a premium of 65.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.8%, in the last five days RWLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $1.76 price level, adding 32.39% to its value on the day. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -44.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.14% in past 5-day. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) showed a performance of 7.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.12 Million shares which calculate 1.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 110.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +110.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 110.08% for stock’s current value.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -39.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -69.26% while that of industry is 14.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.4% in the current quarter and calculating 67.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -4% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.5 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.18 Million and $760Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27% while estimating it to be 228.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 81.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Advisor Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at RWLK for having 324.06 Thousand shares of worth $349.98 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 71.3 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $125.48 Thousand.

On the other hand, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 27064 shares of worth $29.23 Thousand or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.37 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.28 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.

