In last trading session, Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) saw 592,585 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $209.89 trading at $3.64 or 1.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.62 Billion. That closing price of PEN’s stock is at a discount of -31.97% from its 52-week high price of $277 and is indicating a premium of 41.97% from its 52-week low price of $121.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 860.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 499.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Penumbra, Inc. (PEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.76%, in the last five days PEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $230.13 price level, adding 8.8% to its value on the day. Penumbra, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.37% in past 5-day. Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) showed a performance of -15.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.59 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $270.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $245 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $292. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +39.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16.73% for stock’s current value.

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $152.67 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $157.13 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $145.26 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 118.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 622.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 49.7%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 375 institutions for Penumbra, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PEN for having 5.42 Million shares of worth $1.05 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.37 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $654.26 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1280000 shares of worth $248.81 Million or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.09 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $211.87 Million in the company or a holder of 3% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored