In last trading session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw 333,146 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.42 trading at $0.17 or 3.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $692.15 Million. That closing price of ORGO’s stock is at a discount of -0.92% from its 52-week high price of $5.47 and is indicating a premium of 54.43% from its 52-week low price of $2.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 343.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 315.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.24%, in the last five days ORGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $5.47-0 price level, adding 0.91% to its value on the day. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.62% in past 5-day. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) showed a performance of 45.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 508.34 Million shares which calculate 1.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +84.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 47.6% for stock’s current value.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +28.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -102.38% while that of industry is 14.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80.84 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $69Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $74.64 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 52.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78 institutions for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ORGO for having 1.06 Million shares of worth $4.06 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Granahan Investment Management Inc., which was holding about 751.89 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.89 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 397598 shares of worth $1.45 Million or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 306.15 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.13 Million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored