In last trading session, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) saw 328,697 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.17 trading at $1.61 or 4.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $763.4 Million. That closing price of OAS’s stock is at a discount of -0.31% from its 52-week high price of $38.29 and is indicating a premium of 99.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 273.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $58. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +51.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10.03% for stock’s current value.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $295.77 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $286.81 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $482.74 Million and $483.86 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -38.7% while estimating it to be -40.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -274.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.11%

