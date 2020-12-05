In last trading session, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw 840,970 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.6 trading at $0.32 or 14.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.11 Million. That closing price of MDRR’s stock is at a discount of -135.77% from its 52-week high price of $6.13 and is indicating a premium of 60.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 124.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.04%, in the last five days MDRR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $3.02-1 price level, adding 13.92% to its value on the day. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.04% in past 5-day. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) showed a performance of 54.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57.31 Million shares which calculate 23.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +34.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 34.62% for stock’s current value.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +21.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -6.7% in the current quarter and calculating 71.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.8 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.03 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $3.11 Million and $2.52 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -10% while estimating it to be 20.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 22 and October 22, 2019, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 24.63%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.5 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company is the top institutional holder at MDRR for having 43.98 Thousand shares of worth $54.87 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 15.7 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.59 Thousand.

On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Total Stock Market Index Tr are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 574 shares of worth $716 or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 376 shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $725 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.

