In last trading session, Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) saw 360,903 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.98 trading at -$0.32 or -6.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $690.6 Million. That closing price of MMX’s stock is at a discount of -20.48% from its 52-week high price of $6 and is indicating a premium of 49.6% from its 52-week low price of $2.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 179.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 219.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.04%, in the last five days MMX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the stock touched $5.57-1 price level, adding 10.59% to its value on the day. Maverix Metals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.92% in past 5-day. Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) showed a performance of 0.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54.54 Million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.03. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +41.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10.44% for stock’s current value.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -439.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

MMX Dividends

Maverix Metals Inc. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.73%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57 institutions for Maverix Metals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sprott Inc. is the top institutional holder at MMX for having 15.76 Million shares of worth $81.03 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Merk Investments LLC, which was holding about 3Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.42 Million.

On the other hand, Sprott Gold Equity Fund and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4315000 shares of worth $22.18 Million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.5 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.39 Million in the company or a holder of 1.07% of company’s stock.

