In last trading session, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) saw 593,634 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $58.49 trading at $2.11 or 3.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.97 Billion. That closing price of WGO’s stock is at a discount of -24.21% from its 52-week high price of $72.65 and is indicating a premium of 71.04% from its 52-week low price of $16.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 561.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 792.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.98 in the current quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.74%, in the last five days WGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $59.12- price level, adding 1.07% to its value on the day. Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.63% in past 5-day. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) showed a performance of 14.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.5 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +36.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.97% for stock’s current value.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Winnebago Industries, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -15.4% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.84% while that of industry is 4.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.2% in the current quarter and calculating 56.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $748.38 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $741.25 Million in the next quarter that will end in February 01, 2021. Company posted $538.89 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.9%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -47.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

WGO Dividends

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 18 and December 22, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.85%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.48 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.22%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 346 institutions for Winnebago Industries, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at WGO for having 4.76 Million shares of worth $245.79 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.16 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $111.76 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2063888 shares of worth $96.9 Million or 6.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 897.44 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $46.37 Million in the company or a holder of 2.66% of company’s stock.

