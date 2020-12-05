In last trading session, Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw 437,571 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.38 trading at -$1.22 or -2.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.8 Billion. That closing price of LUNG’s stock is at a discount of -13.12% from its 52-week high price of $56.99 and is indicating a premium of 25.29% from its 52-week low price of $37.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 179.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 314.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $62. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +23.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.69% for stock’s current value.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.81 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.75 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s Major holders

On the other hand, RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Health Sciences Tr are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 14629 shares of worth $615.3 Thousand or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.47 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $145.82 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.

