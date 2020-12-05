In last trading session, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw 563,694 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.65 trading at $1.32 or 3.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.4 Billion. That closing price of INMD’s stock is at a discount of -24.74% from its 52-week high price of $53.2 and is indicating a premium of 69.19% from its 52-week low price of $13.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 709.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For InMode Ltd. (INMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.62 in the current quarter.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.19%, in the last five days INMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $45.95- price level, adding 7.18% to its value on the day. InMode Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 8.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.45% in past 5-day. InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) showed a performance of 6.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.62 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $51 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $58. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +35.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 19.58% for stock’s current value.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that InMode Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +21.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.2% while that of industry is 8.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.8% in the current quarter and calculating 46.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.72 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $51.23 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $47Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.6%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 129.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.8%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 174 institutions for InMode Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Miura Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at INMD for having 938Thousand shares of worth $33.94 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd., which was holding about 696.9 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.21 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 458610 shares of worth $16.59 Million or 1.4% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 211.82 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.66 Million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored