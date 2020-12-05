In last trading session, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw 334,888 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.62 trading at $0.19 or 1.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $264.81 Million. That closing price of IEA’s stock is at a discount of -24.53% from its 52-week high price of $14.47 and is indicating a premium of 85.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 652Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 581.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.66%, in the last five days IEA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $13.70- price level, adding 15.18% to its value on the day. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 260.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.7% in past 5-day. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) showed a performance of 38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 572.25 Million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +11.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 11.88% for stock’s current value.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +386.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -138% while that of industry is -22.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -132.3% in the current quarter and calculating 25.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $385Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $275Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $520Million and $358.16 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -26% while estimating it to be -23.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 52.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40 institutions for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners is the top institutional holder at IEA for having 1.07 Million shares of worth $6.36 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 876.41 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.21 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Royce Value Trust, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 960435 shares of worth $6.51 Million or 4.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 600Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.57 Million in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.

