In last trading session, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw 373,417 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at $0 or 0.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.81 Million. That closing price of BHAT’s stock is at a discount of -258.62% from its 52-week high price of $3.12 and is indicating a premium of 27.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.631. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 869.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 584.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.2%, in the last five days BHAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $0.98 price level, adding 11.17% to its value on the day. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -56.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.45% in past 5-day. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) showed a performance of 10.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.89 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at BHAT for having 489.8 Thousand shares of worth $431.66 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 153.74 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $135.49 Thousand.

