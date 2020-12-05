In last trading session, FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) saw 849,363 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.42 trading at $0.24 or 1.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.13 Billion. That closing price of FSKR’s stock is at a discount of -1.57% from its 52-week high price of $18.71 and is indicating a premium of 36.81% from its 52-week low price of $11.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 717.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 608.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.52 in the current quarter.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.9 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -2.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +8.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.64% for stock’s current value.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $172.46 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $177.69 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

FSKR Dividends

FS KKR Capital Corp. II is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 09, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 12.44%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 269 institutions for FS KKR Capital Corp. II that are currently holding shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the top institutional holder at FSKR for having 6.13 Million shares of worth $90.2 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Oak Hill Advisors, L.P., which was holding about 5.96 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.68 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Resource Credit Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 742027 shares of worth $10.83 Million or 0.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 195Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.87 Million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.

