In last trading session, Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) saw 338,055 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at -$0.08 or -6.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.28 Million. That closing price of EQS’s stock is at a discount of -67.26% from its 52-week high price of $1.89 and is indicating a premium of 34.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.61%, in the last five days EQS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $1.22 price level, adding 7.38% to its value on the day. Equus Total Return, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.59% in past 5-day. Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) showed a performance of -8.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.1 Million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Equus Total Return, Inc. (EQS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for Equus Total Return, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. West Family Investments, Inc. is the top institutional holder at EQS for having 210.28 Thousand shares of worth $254.43 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bulldog Investors, LLC, which was holding about 91.48 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $110.69 Thousand.

On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 91476 shares of worth $110.69 Thousand or 0.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.29 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.56 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.

