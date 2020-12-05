In last trading session, Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) saw 383,988 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.5 trading at $0.02 or 1.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.99 Million. That closing price of DARE’s stock is at a discount of -48% from its 52-week high price of $2.22 and is indicating a premium of 50% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 987.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 664.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.35%, in the last five days DARE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $1.6 price level, adding 6.25% to its value on the day. Dare Bioscience, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 82.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.11% in past 5-day. Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) showed a performance of 50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 238.86 Million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 240% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +400% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 100% for stock’s current value.

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22 institutions for Dare Bioscience, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DARE for having 836.88 Thousand shares of worth $835.8 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 703.6 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $702.69 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 725572 shares of worth $724.63 Thousand or 1.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 111.31 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $111.17 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.

