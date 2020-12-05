In last trading session, Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) saw 473,606 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $14 trading at $0.91 or 6.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $286.3 Million. That closing price of DAC’s stock is at a discount of -13.93% from its 52-week high price of $15.95 and is indicating a premium of 82.14% from its 52-week low price of $2.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 768.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 294.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Danaos Corporation (DAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.2 in the current quarter.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.95%, in the last five days DAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $14.25- price level, adding 1.75% to its value on the day. Danaos Corporation’s shares saw a change of 52.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.32% in past 5-day. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) showed a performance of 57.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 965.11 Million shares which calculate 3.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -14.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -7.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.43% for stock’s current value.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 78.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 361% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3%

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19 institutions for Danaos Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. NatWest Group plc is the top institutional holder at DAC for having 2.52 Million shares of worth $18.47 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is No Street GP LP, which was holding about 1.2 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.83 Million.

