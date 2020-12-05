In last trading session, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) saw 504,705 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.2 trading at $0.03 or 0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $495.99 Million. That closing price of CBAY’s stock is at a discount of -25.83% from its 52-week high price of $9.06 and is indicating a premium of 83.19% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 920.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.42%, in the last five days CBAY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $7.77-7 price level, adding 7.34% to its value on the day. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 267.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.49% in past 5-day. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) showed a performance of -12.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.27 Million shares which calculate 3.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +177.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 38.89% for stock’s current value.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 155 institutions for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at CBAY for having 10.3 Million shares of worth $74.57 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.13 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.15 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1953114 shares of worth $14.14 Million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.55 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.86 Million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.

