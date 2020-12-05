In last trading session, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) saw 498,144 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.64 trading at $0.11 or 0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.08 Billion. That closing price of CNST’s stock is at a discount of -162.77% from its 52-week high price of $59.49 and is indicating a premium of 24.91% from its 52-week low price of $17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 393.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 558.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.76 in the current quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.49%, in the last five days CNST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $26.26- price level, adding 13.78% to its value on the day. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.21% in past 5-day. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) showed a performance of 6.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.47 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +231.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.66% for stock’s current value.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 177 institutions for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Svennilson Peter is the top institutional holder at CNST for having 6.05 Million shares of worth $122.6 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 12.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 4.4 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89.13 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1665801 shares of worth $32.68 Million or 3.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 994.39 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $26.74 Million in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored