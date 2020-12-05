In last trading session, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) saw 433,066 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.67 trading at $0.1 or 0.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.74 Billion. That closing price of ELP’s stock is at a discount of -32.77% from its 52-week high price of $18.15 and is indicating a premium of 39.43% from its 52-week low price of $8.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 749.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 654.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.74%, in the last five days ELP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $13.88- price level, adding 1.51% to its value on the day. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s shares saw a change of -19.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.72% in past 5-day. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) showed a performance of 18.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.46 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.49 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +14.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.95% for stock’s current value.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.2%

ELP Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.54 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.12%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 113 institutions for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ELP for having 6.35 Million shares of worth $69.96 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 20.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., which was holding about 2.78 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.61 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2910041 shares of worth $31.43 Million or 9.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $20.67 Million in the company or a holder of 6.01% of company’s stock.

