In last trading session, CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) saw 471,596 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $96.83 trading at -$2.17 or -2.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.37 Billion. That closing price of CEO’s stock is at a discount of -87.06% from its 52-week high price of $181.13 and is indicating a premium of 16.23% from its 52-week low price of $81.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 474.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 167.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CNOOC Limited (CEO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.19%, in the last five days CEO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $107.82 price level, adding 10.19% to its value on the day. CNOOC Limited’s shares saw a change of -41.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.64% in past 5-day. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) showed a performance of 0.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 191.6 Million shares which calculate 1.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $135.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $107.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $154.84. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +59.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10.61% for stock’s current value.

CNOOC Limited (CEO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.8%

CEO Dividends

CNOOC Limited is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 8.45%, the share has a forward dividend of 8.37 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.29%.

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 223 institutions for CNOOC Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CEO for having 1.1 Million shares of worth $105.46 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 916.88 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88.07 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 796045 shares of worth $84.1 Million or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 304.73 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $32.19 Million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.

