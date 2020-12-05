In last trading session, China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) saw 413,010 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.36 trading at $0.5 or 12.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.63 Million. That closing price of CREG’s stock is at a discount of -69.72% from its 52-week high price of $7.4 and is indicating a premium of 58.72% from its 52-week low price of $1.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 499.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 742.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.95%, in the last five days CREG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $5.60-2 price level, adding 22.14% to its value on the day. China Recycling Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of 55.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.34% in past 5-day. China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) showed a performance of 42.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.08 Million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $350 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7927.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $350 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $350. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +7927.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 7927.52% for stock’s current value.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for China Recycling Energy Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at CREG for having 40.06 Thousand shares of worth $125.37 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 21.97 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.76 Thousand.

